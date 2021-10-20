Advertise
Bib or Apron: Montgomery ministers, mentors collaborate on book

A new book, written by two of the River Region’s most beloved ministers and mentors, is now...
A new book, written by two of the River Region’s most beloved ministers and mentors, is now available. John Ed Mathison and Willie Spears teamed up to produce a book dedicated to what they do best - serving others.((Source: WSFA 12 News- Via Bib and Apron))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book, written by two of the River Region’s most beloved ministers and mentors, is now available.

John Ed Mathison and Willie Spears teamed up to produce a book dedicated to what they do best- serving others. The book is called Bib or Apron. It’s a collection of articles written by John Ed Mathison and Willie Spears, all pointing to one question: Are you wearing a bib or an apron?

In other words, are you serving or just being served?

John Ed Mathison served 36 years as the senior minister at Frazer Methodist Church in Montgomery.

Willie Spears is a Troy University Grad who spent 20 years as a teacher, athletic director, and football coach known for turning around football programs with faith-based principles and dynamic motivation. He’s also an ordained minister by the Church of God in Christ and the Southern Baptist Convention.

Purchase a digital or hard copy of the book at Bib or Apron: Spears, Willie: 9798542646657: Amazon.com: Books.

