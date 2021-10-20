C Spire signs deal to buy Troy Cablevision

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Cablevision is being bought by privately-owned, Mississippi-based telecommunications company C Spire, the purchaser confirmed on Wednesday. The deal will also include the Union Springs Telephone Company.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the company previously committed to investing about $500 million in fiber-based network deployments and enhancements across the state and added “we are extremely excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass.”

“Becoming a part of the C Spire family will allow us to provide further enhanced services to our customers,” said Jake Cowen, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Troy Cablevision. “We will remain committed to offering the same hometown service, but with even better technological capabilities to improve quality and variety of services.”

Troy-based Troy Cablevision was started in 1985 and provides cable TV, internet, fiber broadband and other services to businesses and residents in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw and Dale counties. It has regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

Meena said C Spire is planning a seamless transition and does not expect any layoffs as a result of the acquisition. The company is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The purchase price was not disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.