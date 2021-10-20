Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

C Spire signs deal to buy Troy Cablevision

C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.
C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.(Source: WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Cablevision is being bought by privately-owned, Mississippi-based telecommunications company C Spire, the purchaser confirmed on Wednesday. The deal will also include the Union Springs Telephone Company.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the company previously committed to investing about $500 million in fiber-based network deployments and enhancements across the state and added “we are extremely  excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass.” 

“Becoming a part of the C Spire family will allow us to provide further enhanced services to our customers,” said Jake Cowen, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Troy Cablevision. “We will  remain committed to offering the same hometown service, but with even better technological capabilities to improve quality and variety of services.”

Troy-based Troy Cablevision was started in 1985 and provides cable TV, internet, fiber broadband and other services to businesses and residents in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw and Dale counties. It has regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

Meena said C Spire is planning a seamless transition and does not expect any layoffs as a result of the acquisition. The company is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The purchase price was not disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot...
Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
LIVE: Suspected human remains found during Florida search for Brian Laundrie, reports say
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.
Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor

Latest News

Montgomery's Carver High School will be the site of a general town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20,...
Public invited to Montgomery Public Schools town hall event Wednesday
A cold front will push through late Thursday, bringing a chance of rain.
Couple of shots at rain on the way
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama’s ‘Big 10′ mayors set for summit in Montgomery
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody