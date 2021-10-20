Couple of shots at rain on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will again be dry for just about everyone. There could be a shower in far southern or western parts of the state, but that would be about it. Otherwise look for skies to be partly cloudy through the mid-afternoon hours before turning mostly cloudy.

Highs head for the lower 80s with skies turning mostly cloudy late this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will be a touch warmer today in the lower 80s despite the increasing afternoon cloud cover. A cold front will push towards us late tonight and clear the area by early Friday morning.

That front will bring rain chances and increased humidity to the region. It won’t be a widespread rain event, but there will be at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms during that period. There’s no severe weather or flooding concern.

Only light rain totals of up to a half an inch are expected between tonight and Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front there will be another period of dry weather. This will last through the weekend with no rain or thunderstorm activity in the forecast through at least early Monday.

The big difference between this cold front and the one we saw this past weekend is there will be no fall air behind it. Temperatures will stay near or above average after it pushes through.

Thursday and Monday feature the highest rain and storm chances. (WSFA 12 News)

We will likely top out in the upper 70s and 80s from Friday through Wednesday. There will even be some mid-80s based on the latest long-range model guidance.

We have updated the precipitation forecast a bit for next week based on a good amount of disagreement among our long-range forecast models.

Highs will be near or above normal. (WSFA 12 News)

There is now a signal for scattered showers and storms Monday and Monday night. With this being “new” to the forecast, we’re electing to keep rain chances at 40% for now. Tuesday and Wednesday still appear mainly dry, but with the setup expected to be in place, we have a 20% chance of rain both days.

