Date set for Montgomery’s Fred D. Gray Avenue naming ceremony

The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue on Oct....
The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue on Oct. 5, 2021. The city will officially rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will officially rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue next week.

The official renaming ceremony will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at 900 Oak Street. City officials say the dedication ceremony will feature remarks from prominent national leaders and community advocates.

“As our nation examines our shared history in an unflinching and honest way, there is no better statement for the Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement to make than naming a street for one of the heroes of the struggle, Attorney Fred D. Gray,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “I would not be where I am today without his courage, his selflessness, and his tireless pursuit of justice, freedom, and equality for all.”

Reed started the formal process of renaming the street last December and on Oct. 5, the Montgomery City Council unanimously approved the renaming resolution.

“We see this as a milestone for Montgomery, but it is also part of a larger effort to shift the narrative surrounding our community and honor the real heroes who fought here for the right to a fair, equitable and accessible America,” Reed said.

Gray was born and raised on Jeff Davis Avenue. He would go on to be an attorney who worked with several civil rights icons like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. while taking on landmark civil rights cases.

