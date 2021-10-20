DEA to hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 21st DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place this weekend.

The biannual event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for Alabamians to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

On Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Alabamians will be able to get rid of their expired and unused prescriptions at collection sites across the state. Law enforcement officials will be at the sites to receive the prescriptions.

A location finder and partner toolbox are available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to nearby collection sites.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications - those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed - that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

“Removing unused prescription drugs from our homes prevents pills from making it into the wrong hands, possibly leading to more drug abuse and addiction,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a news release. “DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is an excellent opportunity to properly dispose of unused prescription medications and raise awareness to the dangers of prescription drug abuse and addiction.”

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is more important than ever before, according to the Department of Justice.

Last month, DEA issued a Public Safety Alert and launched the One Pill Can Kill public awareness campaign to warn Americans of a surge in deadly, fake prescription pills driven by drug traffickers seeking to exploit the U.S. opioid epidemic and prescription pill misuse.

If you miss out on Saturday’s event, there are also opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and businesses working to help clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year.

