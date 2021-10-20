Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lee County sheriff’s deputy and a motorcyclist have been rushed to area hospitals after a Wednesday morning incident in which both were shot.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the incident happened just before 8:40 a.m. when the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the motorcyclist for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Lee County Road 121. That’s in the Beauregard Community.

Jones said gunfire was exchanged between both the officer and the motorcyclist and both were struck by gunfire at least once.

The deputy was taken by medical helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. His condition was not immediately clear, but the sheriff said he was responsive on the scene and is expected to survive.

A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika. (Source: WTVM)

The sheriff said responding deputies found the unnamed motorcyclist a short distance from the scene. He’d apparently driven from the scene before crashing and crawling into the woods.

The motorcyclist was also transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The exact hospital was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway with Jones confirming the Opelika Police Department will take the lead.

A news conference on the matter is expected at some point Wednesday afternoon.

