Man pleads guilty to 2016 Tuskegee homicide ahead of trial

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A capital murder suspect has pleaded guilty before his trial could get underway in Macon County.

Taquavius Marshall has entered a plea in the 2016 shooting death of Donte Alexander. The shooting happened in front of the Tiger Spirits liquor store in Tuskegee.

Marshall waited more than five years before his case came to trial. Despite being a capital case, prosecutors had already said they would not seek the death penalty.

With his guilty plea, Marshall will be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.