Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to 2016 Tuskegee homicide ahead of trial

The Macon County Courthouse
The Macon County Courthouse((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A capital murder suspect has pleaded guilty before his trial could get underway in Macon County.

Taquavius Marshall has entered a plea in the 2016 shooting death of Donte Alexander. The shooting happened in front of the Tiger Spirits liquor store in Tuskegee.

Marshall waited more than five years before his case came to trial. Despite being a capital case, prosecutors had already said they would not seek the death penalty.

With his guilty plea, Marshall will be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.
Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say

Latest News

WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall poses with multiple members of the Alabama Department...
Alabama to use $2.9M from opioid settlement on forensic labs
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Alabama’s second severe weather season is nearing
Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot...
Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire