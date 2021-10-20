Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Report: Facebook planning to change its company name

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new name change could be coming for Facebook’s company name, as it seeks to be known for more than social media.

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook, which also owns products like Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, plans to announce a new name next week.

The report states the move would likely keep the Facebook name for the app itself, repositioning it as one of many things the company provides.

The company previously announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build its “metaverse” - a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
A crash is causing heavy delays on U.S. Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road.
Crash cleared on Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
Kenderius Sherman
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Kyndal Nipper, of Midland, Ga., who suffered a stillbirth after becoming ill with COVID-19 in...
COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout