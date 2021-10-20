Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
A crash is causing heavy delays on U.S. Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road.
Crash cleared on Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October

Latest News

Mike Durant announced his run for the U.S. Senate.
Mike Durant announces Senate run
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
Alabama medical cannabis license dates to stay the same
Sen. McClendon discusses upcoming redistricting special session
Sen. McClendon discusses upcoming redistricting special session
Katie Boyd Britt
Britt dominates fundraising in Alabama Senate race