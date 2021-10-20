Suspect identified after teen girl is shot dead, man injured in Northport shooting

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities have identified the suspect and say a 16-year-old girl was killed in the shooting that took place in Northport outside of a Wendy’s on Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kenderius Sherman.

Police say calls came in around 5 p.m. reporting a shooting involving two vehicles at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 1920 McFarland Blvd. Then, a second round of calls reported two shooting victims in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in Northport.

Officers responded to the Fieldcrest Apartments where they found the two victims, a 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a wounded 20-year-old man.

Police say the 20-year-old, who was also the driver, told them that he and the two girls were in their vehicle in line at Wendy’s when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and began shooting at the vehicle, striking him once and killing the 16-year-old. The second female was uninjured.

He told police he then drove to Fieldcrest Drive where law enforcement was contacted.

The driver reported that he and Sherman had a long history of past disagreements and that he was the possible target of the shooting.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation and Sherman was taken into custody after a search involving all local law enforcement agencies. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sherman was charged with capital murder with no bond , as well as two counts of attempted murder, $120,000 combined bond, and committed to jail.

This is the second innocent teenager to be murdered in the Tuscaloosa area in the last few days.

