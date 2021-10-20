Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect identified after teen girl is shot dead, man injured in Northport shooting

Kenderius Sherman
Kenderius Sherman(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities have identified the suspect and say a 16-year-old girl was killed in the shooting that took place in Northport outside of a Wendy’s on Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kenderius Sherman.

Police say calls came in around 5 p.m. reporting a shooting involving two vehicles at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 1920 McFarland Blvd. Then, a second round of calls reported two shooting victims in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in Northport.

Officers responded to the Fieldcrest Apartments where they found the two victims, a 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a wounded 20-year-old man.

Police say the 20-year-old, who was also the driver, told them that he and the two girls were in their vehicle in line at Wendy’s when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and began shooting at the vehicle, striking him once and killing the 16-year-old. The second female was uninjured.

He told police he then drove to Fieldcrest Drive where law enforcement was contacted. 

The driver reported that he and Sherman had a long history of past disagreements and that he was the possible target of the shooting. 

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation and Sherman was taken into custody after a search involving all local law enforcement agencies. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sherman was charged with capital murder with no bond, as well as two counts of attempted murder, $120,000 combined bond, and committed to jail.

This is the second innocent teenager to be murdered in the Tuscaloosa area in the last few days. 

Deadly shooting investigation in Northport
Deadly shooting investigation in Northport

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
A crash is causing heavy delays on U.S. Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road.
Crash cleared on Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny in this October 19, 2021 photo.
Chief: Crime spree won’t be tolerated
A new book, written by two of the River Region’s most beloved ministers and mentors, is now...
Bib or Apron: Montgomery ministers, mentors collaborate on book
A cold front will push through late Thursday, bringing a chance of rain.
Couple of shots at rain on the way
TRANE Technologies has sold two super freezers to the Elmore County School system to help...
Super freezers helping Elmore County schools curb food shortage