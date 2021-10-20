WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP

Advertise
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and the MAP Center.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House and the MAP Center.

The Day of Dreams telethon is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Since 2004, Ministry About People, or MAP, has been serving the people of Central Alabama through community programs such as meals, clothing, shelter, job training, family services and more.

Volunteers will be on hand to take your generous donations over the phone.

Please, join us for Day of Dreams. Your investment in the MAP Center will drive success for the whole community for generations.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

