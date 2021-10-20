WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House and the MAP Center.

The Day of Dreams telethon is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Since 2004, Ministry About People, or MAP, has been serving the people of Central Alabama through community programs such as meals, clothing, shelter, job training, family services and more.

Volunteers will be on hand to take your generous donations over the phone.

Please, join us for Day of Dreams. Your investment in the MAP Center will drive success for the whole community for generations.

