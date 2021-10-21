850 law enforcement officials attend AG summit in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 850 law enforcement officers from around the state traveled to Montgomery Thursday to take part in the attorney general’s 22nd annual Statewide Law Enforcement Summit.

The event for 2021, held at the Church of the Highlands campus, focused on a range of topics and included a day of instruction for police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other state law enforcement officials, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said.

“Going to talk about ways that we can individually, and within our departments, be more effective in the jobs that we’re doing. That comes down to being able to be true leaders,” Marshall said. “One thing about law enforcement is they wouldn’t have gotten into the job if they didn’t want to take responsibility and to be able to make a difference. Today’s really an opportunity for us to discuss ways that we can enhance the leadership skills of those who have already proven to be leaders in their communities.”

The summit started with a session on the mission of the newly formed Alabama Anti-Human Trafficking Alliance, which is co-led by the attorney general. The Alliance works by gathering experts and resources on both a state and federal level to create a united front in what Marshall says is a modern form of slavery.

Those attending also heard from speaker Paul Butler, a renowned speaker and law enforcement instructor from South Carolina, who presented a discussion called “Leadership for a Lifetime—How the Past Prepares Us for the Future.” The AG’s office said Butler challenges public safety professionals to be their best in serving the public.

Those gathered also commemorated the lives and service of 11 fallen officers from the past years.

“I am honored to work with law enforcement officers from throughout our great state, and I am impressed by, and grateful for, your dedication to protect our citizens and enforce the law,” Marshall told those gathered at the summit. “In these troubling times of hostility and disrespect toward law enforcement, I know the people of Alabama join me in thanking you for your service and sacrifice as you risk your lives every day to ensure public safety.”

