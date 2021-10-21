Advertise
Alabama man faces 2nd execution date this year for killing

Willie B. Smith, convicted for a 1991 murder in Jefferson County, is set to be executed...
Willie B. Smith, convicted for a 1991 murder in Jefferson County, is set to be executed Thursday evening.(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - An Alabama man is facing his second execution date this year for the killing of a woman taken at gunpoint from an ATM location and shot in a cemetery.

Willie B. Smith III is set to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1991 slaying.

The 52-year-old inmate was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the state from executing Smith last Feb. 11 because he was not allowed his pastor at his side.

Smith’s attorneys have urged the courts to block lethal injection plans, saying Smith’s intellectual disability prevented him from understanding paperwork in selecting an execution method.

