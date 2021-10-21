Advertise
Arrest made in weekend shooting that injured three

Three-year-old was one of the victims in the case.
Jaylen Aristidle
Jaylen Aristidle(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have made an arrest in a shooting Sunday that injured three people including a three-year old juvenile.

Investigators have spend much of the week working the case. Their investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jaylen Aristidle of Dothan.

He’s also charged in connection with an unrelated shooting in the 900 block of Mercury Drive on Wednesday night. 

In addition to the previous charges, Aristidle is being charged with three counts of Assault 1st degree and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence.  More charges could be forthcoming. 

Aristidle is being held without bond.

