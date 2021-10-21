Advertise
Magic City Classic to celebrate 80th anniversary with $80K giveaway

The Magic City Classic will celebrate its 80th anniversary with an $80,000 giveaway.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - One lucky person attending the upcoming Magic City Classic in Birmingham will walk away $40,000 richer and with a smile on their face for an equal donation to one of the universities!

On Thursday, organizers announced an $80,000 giveaway to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the game.

The winner will get $40,000 and will choose whether it’s Alabama State University or Alabama A&M University that gets an equal amount.

“The 80th anniversary of the number one HBCU Classic in the country is a huge milestone and we couldn’t have gotten here without the support from our fanbase across the country,” said Perren King, Executive Director of the Magic City Classic. “It’s been two years since we’ve gotten to do a proper Classic, we’re excited to welcome all of our fans back.”

The game is set to be played on Oct. 30 at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The giveaway winner to be announced during the 2nd quarter.

