Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter, 43, passed away on Monday. He was assigned to the School Enforcement Bureau.

“On and off-duty, he honored his oath to live a life that was exemplary to all,” the post reads. “He was courageous calm in the face of danger and honest in thought and deed.”

The department says Hunter’s legacy will live on with the department as they continue to serve with honor and integrity.

“We mourn with Corporal Hunter’s family and every person who was impacted by the light that he shined. We find peace when we remember that our brother has entered into eternal rest in the arms of a beautiful savior,” the department added.

Hunter’s cause of death was not released to the public. MPD did say his death was not under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.