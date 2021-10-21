Prattville man set for first court hearing after pregnant wife shot to death

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man charged with killing his pregnant wife is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Thursday.

According to court records, Hunter James Tatum, 25, will attend his hearing virtually at 1 p.m. for the homicides of his wife, Summer Knight Tatum and her unborn son, since named Everett.

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021. Her baby, Everett, did not survive either. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

The shooting happened around midnight Monday while the couple was involved in a physical altercation, according to court filings. Those documents state that Summer Tatum, who was five months pregnant, was subsequently shot in the back of the head.

Police found Summer Tatum unresponsive and she was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals performed an emergency delivery her baby and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, where he died a short time later.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

Hunter Tatum was initially held on a first-degree assault charge at the Autauga Metro Jail with a $150,000 bond. However, his bond was increased to $400,000 after charges were upgraded to murder following with the deaths of both the mother and child.

Summer Tatum worked as a registered radiologic technologist. She was just 26.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for her family. As of Thursday, it had raised about $7,000 of a $40,000 goal.

