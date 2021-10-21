The Rundown: Oct. 22-24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Kick off your weekend activities this Friday at The Shoppes of Downtown Prattville. That’s where The Spooktacular on Main Street is happening. There will be refreshments, live entertainment and you can even get some shopping done. The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a parade of pumpkins.

Now, to Lee County where the On the Tracks Food and Wine event is happening. Head to Downtown Opelika where you can enjoy wine, live music, fellowship, and local food vendors. It starts at 6 p.m.

Want something to do for the entire family? Check out Friday Fright Night Movies in Auburn starting at 6:15 p.m. You can bring blankets, chairs and there will also be concessions. Hocus Pocus will start off the night and Seven will be the second movie on the big screen.

Looking for something to do on Saturday, there are a ton of events happening in our area!

The 2021 Glassner Autumn Challenge starts at 7 a.m. at Alabama State University football stadium.

Montgomery Zoo’s first conservation car wash and tailgate party starts at 9 a.m. Play a few games, see some animals while getting your car washed.

The Pike County Farmers Market is from noon until 4 p.m. in Troy.

The BallPark Trick or Treat is at Riverwalk Stadium. There will be candy tables set up along the concourse. A fun and safe afternoon of trick or treating starting at 12:30 p.m. It is FREE!

If you missed out on the Alabama National Fair then you’re in luck, because you can find fair rides, games and food all at the Covington Country Fair in Andalusia.

Auburn Rodeo is back after two years and will be an all-day event featuring some of your favorite country music!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

