Scattered showers and storms today, then trending dry again

Next chance of rain comes Monday of next week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will bring increased rain and storm chances to the region today through tonight. While not a washout of a day, expect pockets of rain and storms at times.

Scattered showers and storms are expected today, especially during the morning and early...
Scattered showers and storms are expected today, especially during the morning and early afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Heavy rain is possible in a few cells, along with gusty winds and lightning. Coverage will be scattered, meaning some locations might not see a drop of rain, while others could see a heavy storm or two.

Highest coverage of rain looks to be this morning into the afternoon. Coverage drops a bit later this afternoon into the early evening hours before additional showers push through between 9pm and 3am.

A broken line of showers is expected later this evening into tonight.
A broken line of showers is expected later this evening into tonight.(WSFA 12 News)

Expect highs to reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky when it’s not raining.

The cold front will exit before sunrise Friday, allowing for a mostly sunny day after some morning clouds. Unlike past cold fronts, this one will not provide a drastic drop in temperatures (at least during the day) or humidity behind it. Highs still hit the upper 70s for most on Friday before falling into the mid-50s Friday night.

Scattered showers and storms are expected today and again Monday.
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and again Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

This weekend is looking dry and mostly sunny, all thanks to high pressure quickly moving back into the region. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday and the lower to middle 80s come Sunday.

Forecast models have now come into better agreement on early week rain chances. For that reason we’ve bumped Monday’s chance of rain and thunderstorms up to 50%.

Sunshine and above normal temperatures this weekend.
Sunshine and above normal temperatures this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday and Wednesday will then be dry before another system swings through Wednesday night and Thursday. That will bring another elevated chance of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms during that period.

Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s heading into next week, but exact highs will likely need to be fine tuned just a bit as we get closer to next week.

Highs will be at or above normal.
Highs will be at or above normal.(WSFA 12 News)

