School renovations addressed at Montgomery Public Schools town hall

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools held a town hall meeting on Wednesday at Carver High School. The public asked questions surrounding leaky roofs, wasp infestations, class sizes and more.

“You mentioned eight roofs that were replaced, however, I know that it is still actively leaking, and the building has multiple bug infestations during the summer program,” one attendee said through the microphone concerning Capitol Heights Middle School.

An overarching theme at the town hall meeting was school repairs.

“What can students at Capitol Heights Middle School or some of these other schools expect?” she asked.

While resources were previously limited, MPS is now relying on consultants from project management firm Volkert. Officials say the firm should come before the school board in December with findings for a districtwide renovation.

“We will hit the ground running in January as far as the design phase,” Chad Anderson, MPS executive director of operations, said on if the findings are approved. “And again, like what I told the crowd, we have to be patient. These problems didn’t happen overnight. These are things that have not been addressed for, in some locations, 30, 40, 50 years.”

With declining enrollment numbers, officials look forward to a solid plan to prevent wasting dollars in case certain schools have to consolidate in the future.

“We don’t want to make a hasty decision,” Anderson said. “We want to put our money to best use, and that’s where the Volkert plan comes forward.”

While repairs are still left to be made, Superintendent Ann Roy Moore says the school system has seen progress over the past three years.

“Sometimes it takes seven or eight years to master all of the things that we managed to take care of in about two and a half, three years, and so that was because of a lot of teamwork,” Moore said.

