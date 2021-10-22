1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured, one of them critically, after a crash Friday afternoon near Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said both drivers suffered minor injuries while a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

A WSFA 12 News crew found a white sedan with heavy frontend damage and a dark-color SUV upside down in the median.

One inbound lane on Birmingham Highway is temporarily blocked.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

