1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover

A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured...
A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured one passenger.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured, one of them critically, after a crash Friday afternoon near Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said both drivers suffered minor injuries while a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

A WSFA 12 News crew found a white sedan with heavy frontend damage and a dark-color SUV upside down in the median.

One inbound lane on Birmingham Highway is temporarily blocked.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

