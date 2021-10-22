2 forums set to discuss Montgomery school renovations plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The company recently hired by the Montgomery Public Schools System and tasked with formulating a districtwide renovation plan is set to host two forums in the coming days.

Consultants with construction management firm Volkert Inc., will host the community meetings on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 with the first meeting at Lee High School and the second at Dannelly Elementary School. Both will start at 5 p.m.

Lee High School HERE. Register to attend the community forum at

Dannelly Elementary School HERE. Register to attend the community forum at

During the meetings, consultants will gather community input about new construction, renovations, and additions related to the MPS capital projects plan.

“We are one of the larger school systems in the state, and unfortunately, for quite some time, we have operated on the bare minimum of local funding, which is the state-mandated ten mills,” explained MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Volkert was hired after Montgomery residents passed a tax increase in 2020 to help the school system raise money for much-needed building repairs, innovative learning programs for students, and additional resources for educators.

“This puts us in a position to actively work with Volkert to plan and design buildings conducive to productive learning environments,” Moore added.

School repairs were a topic of major concern during a recent community town hall meeting hosted by the school system.

Many of the facilities are in significant need of structural and safety updates, Volkert COO Leon Barkan has previously stated.

In August, Volkert started assessments, as well as demographic studies to understand enrollment levels, on all 52 MPS schools. Its findings will be presented to the Montgomery County Board of Education by the end of October.

The firm said it’s looking forward to working with the community to improve the school district over the next several years.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.