Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers say they’re close to completing new lines that will form the updated districts for the legislature, state board of education, and U.S. House seats.

The new lines for these districts won’t match, but they will all be different than their current versions.

“The most noticeable one is in Baldwin County,” said state Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee co-chair. “They’ve had a substantial increase in population.”

Madison, Tuscaloosa, and Lee counties are other areas where McClendon sees substantial changes. The districts in these counties will shrink while the ones surrounding them will be enlarged to make up for the smaller populations.

“That affects the size of the districts, because of the concept of one person, one vote,” McClendon explained.

State Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican who represents part of Baldwin and its surrounding counties, said the changes will affect who lawmakers represent.

“You’re losing areas, where you have connections, you have family, you have investments,” Albritton explained, ”and be pushed into another area where you don’t have any contacts or property, or associations.”

The redrawn district maps, which are Constitutionally required after every decade’s census, will be shown at the Statehouse during a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session of the legislature for Oct. 28 to take up and approve the redistricting plan.

