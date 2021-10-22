Alabama partners with Waitr for in-stadium ordering

Advertise
The new program eliminates standing in concession lines.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has partnered with Waitr to bring in-stadium ordering to Bryant-Denny Stadium beginning with this Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee.

Fans will be able to use the Waitr app to order food and drink from anywhere in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

HOW IT WORKS

Scan QR codes in the concourse or download the Waitr App, search Bryant-Denny Stadium as a restaurant, and order your food and drinks. Once the order is ready for pickup, fans will receive a notification through the Waitr app to proceed to the designated Waitr pickup window within each quadrant of the stadium (upper and lower).

The new program eliminates standing in concession lines. Alabama Director of Athletes Greg Byrne says the new partnership with Waitr will help alleviate the long concession lines experienced at the stadium this year due to labor shortages.

“We’re thrilled we can help add this unique stadium experience at Bryant-Denny,” said Kevin Burke, Director of Business Development at Waitr. “There’s nothing better than watching Alabama football with friends and family live at the game … and now there’s no reason to stand in line. With notifications enabled, Waitr will let you know when your order is ready for pickup.”

Alabama’s game with Tennessee is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

