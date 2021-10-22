Advertise
Alabama prep baseball coach acquitted of assaulting player

Tony Rasmus has been acquitted on a charge that he assaulted a player but was convicted on a lesser count of harassment.
Tony Rasmus has been acquitted on a charge that he assaulted a player but was convicted on a lesser count of harassment.((Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - A well-known high school baseball coach from Alabama has been found innocent of assaulting a player but guilty of harassment.

Records show a circuit court jury this week acquitted Russell County High School coach Tony Rasmus on a charge that he assaulted a player earlier this year.

The verdict overturned an earlier district court decision that convicted Rasmus, who appealed after being accused of choking a player.

The 55-year-old Rasmus was convicted on a lesser count of harassment.

Rasmus won a state championship at Russell County in 2005 and coached a Phenix City team to the 1999 U.S. championship and runner-up finish in the Little League World Series.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

