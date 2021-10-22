Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Bond modified for man charged with killing pregnant wife, unborn son

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The District Court of Autauga County has modified the bond set for a Prattville man charged with killing his pregnant wife.

Hunter James Tatum, 25, will now need to put up $400,000 in cash if he wants to post bond. Tatum is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of his wife, Summer Knight Tatum, and her unborn son, since named Everett.

The shooting happened around midnight Monday while the couple was involved in a physical altercation, according to court filings. Those documents state that Summer Tatum, who was five months pregnant, was subsequently shot in the back of the head.

Police found Summer Tatum unresponsive, and she was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals performed an emergency delivery and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, where he died a short time later.

Hunter Tatum had his first court appearance Thursday. During the hearing, prosecutors revealed the shooting happened after the couple got into an argument because Summer Tatum allegedly caught her husband having an affair through his computer with a woman overseas.

Prosecutors said Hunter Tatum shot his wife, who had cerebral palsy, twice in the head.

“I think anybody that could shoot a pregnant, disabled wife twice in the head is absolute evil. Now was that motive over an affair? We believe it was,” said Elmore County Chief Assistant District Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit C.J. Robinson.

Defense lawyer Trey Norman suggested it was “self-defense” and that there was “no proof” connecting Hunter Tatum to the deaths.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing for Nov. 4.

Summer Tatum worked as a registered radiologic technologist. She was just 26. A GoFundMe account has been set up for her family. As of Friday, it had raised over $9,700 of a $40,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

Opelika City Councilman, Dr. Robert Lofton, Ward 3, has announced his resignation following a...
Opelika city councilman to resign following ALS diagnosis
A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama system and Auburn...
Federal order requires employees under UA, AU system to get COVID-19 vaccine
Happening Saturday: Ballpark trick-or-treat
Happening Saturday: Ballpark trick-or-treat
Greenville, Pike Road face off in regional championship
Greenville, Pike Road face off for regional championship
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Alabama public schools
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Alabama public schools