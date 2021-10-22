City of Prattville hosts 3rd annual Parade of Pumpkins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 3rd annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!

Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area, along with festive storefronts, seasonal displays, and the new “GLOW” trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.

This year, those decorated storefronts will be featured in a “Best Storefront Contest” on the City of Prattville’s Facebook page. Voting for that begins Monday. The city is partnering with the Chamber to host “Artists on Main” Tuesday night with pumpkin art and music.

The Parade of Pumpkins is a family-friendly event that is free and open for everyone to participate in.

Here’s how:

Carve, decorate, or paint your pumpkin. Bring your pumpkin to Historic Downtown Prattville. Place it on display along the parade or leave it in a designated Pumpkin Drop-off area. Pumpkin Dropoff begins October 20th. The city has lights set for your pumpkin each night. (Candles are prohibited.) Enter your pumpkin in the “Best Pumpkin” of Parade of Pumpkins Contest for a chance to win $100 in cash and more! One of the best features during the event.

The Parade of Pumpkins runs all the way through Oct. 31.

