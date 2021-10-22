Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

County Road 12: AU Drum Major making history

Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's...
Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's the first ever black female drum major.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - History is being made on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University this year and it has nothing to do with a football player.

“Just being able to see the energy from the crowd right next to the goalpost before we do our routine is insane,” said Brianna Jarvis.

Jarvis is a senior at Auburn. She went to Reeltown high school and started off studying pre-med. But after a short time, she decided to follow her passion and pursue a degree in music. She’s a trumpet player for the Auburn University Marching Band.

Jarvis knows how important the band is on game day.

“I would say we are the thermostat of the game,” Jarvis added.

The band has more than 300 members. The quarterback of this group is the drum major.

“They are the face of the organization and the main leaders,” said Auburn University Marching Band director Dr. Corey Spurlin.

Brianna Jarvis is one of four drum majors in the band. She’s also the university’s first-ever black female to hold this position.

“It’s always good to make positive history and positive strides in a good direction,” said Dr. Spurlin. “We are very proud of her.”

Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's...
Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's the first ever black female drum major.(WSFA 12 News)

Brianna realizes the importance of what she’s doing, but she’s not interested in being “the first” to do something, and she wants to make a difference for others.

“I’d rather be a resource for others to talk about how they can get to where they want to be in life, rather than be an example of what they can be,” said Jarvis.

On the field, it’s not about her gender or color of skin but how she leads her team and sets an example for others.

“Certainly, she’s a great musician and a great teacher,” said Dr. Spurlin. “But more than anything, she’s a great person, someone they can model their behavior after.”

Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's...
Brianna Jarvis is making history while helping lead the Auburn University Marching Band. She's the first ever black female drum major.(WSFA 12 News)

Some may call her a drum major making history, but she’s just focused on making music with her team, the Auburn University Marching Band. She would also like to help others have the same chance.

Brianna is raising money for a scholarship for students of color or first-generation college students who want to pursue a music degree at Auburn. Contact her at jarvis.brianna98@gmail.com if you’d like to help with a donation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

Latest News

The City of Prattville kicks off its 3rd annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!
City of Prattville hosts 3rd annual Parade of Pumpkins
The Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates over 20 years in service
The Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates over 20 years in service
.
Nearly $2.8M awarded to assist Alabama’s homeless
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP