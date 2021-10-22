County Road 12: AU Drum Major making history

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - History is being made on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University this year and it has nothing to do with a football player.

“Just being able to see the energy from the crowd right next to the goalpost before we do our routine is insane,” said Brianna Jarvis.

Jarvis is a senior at Auburn. She went to Reeltown high school and started off studying pre-med. But after a short time, she decided to follow her passion and pursue a degree in music. She’s a trumpet player for the Auburn University Marching Band.

Jarvis knows how important the band is on game day.

“I would say we are the thermostat of the game,” Jarvis added.

The band has more than 300 members. The quarterback of this group is the drum major.

“They are the face of the organization and the main leaders,” said Auburn University Marching Band director Dr. Corey Spurlin.

Brianna Jarvis is one of four drum majors in the band. She’s also the university’s first-ever black female to hold this position.

“It’s always good to make positive history and positive strides in a good direction,” said Dr. Spurlin. “We are very proud of her.”

Brianna realizes the importance of what she’s doing, but she’s not interested in being “the first” to do something, and she wants to make a difference for others.

“I’d rather be a resource for others to talk about how they can get to where they want to be in life, rather than be an example of what they can be,” said Jarvis.

On the field, it’s not about her gender or color of skin but how she leads her team and sets an example for others.

“Certainly, she’s a great musician and a great teacher,” said Dr. Spurlin. “But more than anything, she’s a great person, someone they can model their behavior after.”

Some may call her a drum major making history, but she’s just focused on making music with her team, the Auburn University Marching Band. She would also like to help others have the same chance.

Brianna is raising money for a scholarship for students of color or first-generation college students who want to pursue a music degree at Auburn. Contact her at jarvis.brianna98@gmail.com if you’d like to help with a donation.

