Highway 231 in Montgomery County reopens

According to Montgomery Sheriff's spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at Chapel Gray Loop on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. That's near Ramer in south Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Highway 231 have reopened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The lanes were closed after a motorcycle crash Friday.

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at Chapel Gray Loop. That’s near Ramer in south Montgomery County.

One person was injured, according to Richardson.

Richardson said a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

An investigation into the wreck is underway.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

