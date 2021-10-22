Highway 231 in Montgomery County reopens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Highway 231 have reopened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The lanes were closed after a motorcycle crash Friday.

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at Chapel Gray Loop. That’s near Ramer in south Montgomery County.

One person was injured, according to Richardson.

Richardson said a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

An investigation into the wreck is underway.

