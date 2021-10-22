Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dothan man pleads guilty in hot car death of his son

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, two-year-old Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Patrick King will serve a 52-month prison term after pleading guilty Thursday in the hot car death of his young son.

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, two-year-old Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car as Robert and his wife, Melinda King, slept. Dothan police estimate temperatures inside that car reached 120 degrees, and Castiel was not found until four hours later.

The Kings tested positive for marijuana and alcohol, per reports.

Melinda King also pleaded guilty and, on August 23, received the same sentence as her husband, Robert.

The couple has filed for divorce and their surviving children are in a relative’s custody.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

Latest News

Tony Rasmus has been acquitted on a charge that he assaulted a player but was convicted on a...
Alabama prep baseball coach acquitted of assaulting player
The Alabama Department of Labor says the jobless rate for September represented 68,544 people...
Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 3.1%
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Plenty of sun and a slight breeze around 10mph with highs pushing 80 today.
Gorgeous stretch of weather
'Parade of Pumpkins' kicks off in Prattville Friday
'Parade of Pumpkins' kicks off in Prattville Friday