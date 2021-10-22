Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it in this Ohio license plate design.(Source: Twitter: @Ohio_BMV/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The State of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter Thursday.

It’s a big deal because the last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was in 2013.

The new plate honors Dayton’s Orville and Wilbur Wright, brothers who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.

But the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong. The banner is trailing from the wrong end of the plane.

The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted in jest: “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there.”

You see, North Carolina is where the Wright brothers actually made that historic flight.

The new Ohio plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29.

North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.
North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.(Source: Twitter@NCDOT/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

Latest News

We're looking ahead to your Friday Night Fever forecast + previewing your weekend weather
Gorgeous stretch of weather
FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart,’ ‘Bosom Buddies,’ dies at 66
Overall level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Alabama in the past seven days.
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue decreasing, deaths remain high in Alabama
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine effective for children