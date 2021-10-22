Food for Thought 10/21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

McDonald’s (2601 Cong. Dickinson Dr.): 97

GT South (2015 Cong. Dickinson Dr.): 97

De Ja Vu (121 N. Burbank Dr.): 97

Kru on Mt. Meigs (2118 Mt. Meigs Rd.): 98

Yaadbak International Eatery (232 W. Jeff Davis Ave.): 98

Low Scores

Waffle House (2635 Cong. Dickinson Dr.): 88

Priority item: sausage gravy in warmer at improper temperature

Lion’s Pride (9264 Boyd Cooper Pkwy.): 87

Priority item: mold in ice machine

Cash Savers Deli (2020 E. South Blvd.): 85

Priority item: food in warmer and cooler were at improper temperatures

El Campesino (1550 Mt. Meigs Rd.): 84

Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; employees handled ready-to-eat food without gloves

