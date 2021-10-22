Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Opelika vs. Park Crossing [VIDEO RECAP]
- Maplesville vs. Autaugaville [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Childersburg vs. Trinity
- Bullock County vs. ACA
- Prattville vs. Jeff Davis
- Greenville vs. Pike Road
- Goshen vs. Catholic
- Stanhope Elmore vs. Wetumpka
- Pike Co vs. Reeltown
- Central Clay vs. Tallassee
- Monroe County vs. Montgomery Academy
- Valiant Cross vs. Hooper Academy
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.