Gorgeous stretch of weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is clearing the area early this morning, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms to many locations. That rain clears southern parts of the state before sunrise.

A slight breeze today, but the forecast through Sunday looks beautiful overall with plenty of sun. (WSFA 12 News)

We also have plenty of fog out there. Some of it is quite dense with visibility values down to a half-mile or less in many spots. That will clear out for just about everyone by 8-9am.

Then it’s smooth sailing for the remainder of today and this weekend. High pressure is settling in and will bring nothing but sunshine to the entire region through Sunday.

Clear skies with cooler temperatures this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs today will range from the middle 70s far north to around 80 in Montgomery to the lower 80s south of U.S. 80. There will be a slight breeze around 10mph, but nothing like what we had last Saturday behind that cold front. This will give way to a beautiful evening for high school football across the state.

Lows over the next two nights will be much cooler down in the 50s. Those cool starts will give way to beautiful finishes both Saturday and Sunday for any fall activities you’ve got planned. We’ll head for the upper 70s Saturday and the lower 80s Sunday.

Rain chances rise into next week, especially Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Forecast models are still hinting at a chance of rain on Monday, but there still isn’t great agreement on what exactly comes out of that disturbance. As a result, we’re capping shower and storm chances around 30%. Otherwise it’ll be partly cloudy with highs staying warm in the 80s.

A cold front associated with Monday’s low-end rain chance will clear the area Tuesday, bringing dry weather and continued unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s.

A second, stronger cold front will impact the state Wednesday. That one will almost certainly bring widespread rain and thunderstorm activity with it. Most of that looks to fall during the day Wednesday, but it’s possible we see at least a low chance of rain Tuesday night and then lingering into Wednesday night.

A strong system will bring rain and storms to the area Wednesday. Some of the storms could end up being severe. (WSFA 12 News)

We aren’t expecting a big severe weather event at this point, but there are variables in play next Wednesday that would support at least some sort of strong to severe storm risk. Stay tuned for further updates on this!

