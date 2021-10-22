Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide

A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Thursday night’s fatal shooting of a Montgomery man, police have confirmed.

The suspect, identified only as a juvenile male, was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

The minor is accused of killing 49-year-old Eddie Wilkerson around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive. That’s off Old Hayneville Road near U.S. Highway 80.

A motive has not been released and the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown. Police could say the crime did not happen during the commission of any other crimes.

Wilkerson is Montgomery’s 64th homicide victim of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

County Road 12: Making history on the Plains
County Road 12: Making history on the Plains
Easterseals helping seniors reenter workforce
Easterseals helping seniors reenter workforce
Lawmakers discuss changes expected in redistricting
Lawmakers discuss changes expected in redistricting
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on...
Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines
Symptoms for both viral infections include cough, nasal congestion, fever, shortness of breath...
ADPH weighs in on recognizing bronchitis from COVID-19