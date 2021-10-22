Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Thursday night’s fatal shooting of a Montgomery man, police have confirmed.

The suspect, identified only as a juvenile male, was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

The minor is accused of killing 49-year-old Eddie Wilkerson around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive. That’s off Old Hayneville Road near U.S. Highway 80.

A motive has not been released and the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown. Police could say the crime did not happen during the commission of any other crimes.

Wilkerson is Montgomery’s 64th homicide victim of 2021.

