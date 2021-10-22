Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police spokeswoman confirms there was a fatal shooting Thursday night.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive at about 9:45 p.m. They found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
No other information was released.
