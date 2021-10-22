Advertise
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive on Oct. 21,...
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive on Oct. 21, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police spokeswoman confirms there was a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive at about 9:45 p.m. They found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

