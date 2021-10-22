Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police spokeswoman confirms there was a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive at about 9:45 p.m. They found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

