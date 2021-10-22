Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Millbrook stabbing leaves woman critically injured, police say

Millbrook police say a woman is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed over the...
Millbrook police say a woman is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed over the weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a woman is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed over the weekend.

Police said they responded on Saturday to Prattville Baptist Hospital regarding a person being treated for a stab wound. There, officers found the victim being treated for a stab wound to her upper torso.

Hospital staff described the wound as possibly life-threatening.

According to police, the victim said she was stabbed at a residence during an altercation between her and an acquaintance.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Hospital staff reported the incident to Millbrook police after learning the stabbing took place in Millbrook.

The victim was treated for her injuries and later taken to Baptist South Hospital, police said.

No one has been charged at this time. Police Chief PK Johnson said the case will likely be presented to the Elmore County district attorney’s office to go before a grand jury.

“This is common when there is limited physical evidence and conflicting statements in these types of cases,” Johnson said in a news release. “Basically we have conflicting accounts of what transpired during this altercation and who was the initial or predominate aggressor.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cross will be charged with attempted murder following a gunfire exchange with a Lee County...
Suspect in shootout with Lee County deputy identified
Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting

Latest News

Montgomery County foster child advocacy group to host first fundraiser
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group to host first fundraiser
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Drier weather expected this weekend
The CASA Superhero Run will be Oct. 23.
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group to host first fundraiser
Showers overnight will give way to drier weather for the end of the week.
Showers overnight will give way to drier weather for the end of the week.