Millbrook stabbing leaves woman critically injured, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a woman is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed over the weekend.

Police said they responded on Saturday to Prattville Baptist Hospital regarding a person being treated for a stab wound. There, officers found the victim being treated for a stab wound to her upper torso.

Hospital staff described the wound as possibly life-threatening.

According to police, the victim said she was stabbed at a residence during an altercation between her and an acquaintance.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Hospital staff reported the incident to Millbrook police after learning the stabbing took place in Millbrook.

The victim was treated for her injuries and later taken to Baptist South Hospital, police said.

No one has been charged at this time. Police Chief PK Johnson said the case will likely be presented to the Elmore County district attorney’s office to go before a grand jury.

“This is common when there is limited physical evidence and conflicting statements in these types of cases,” Johnson said in a news release. “Basically we have conflicting accounts of what transpired during this altercation and who was the initial or predominate aggressor.”

