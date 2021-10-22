Advertise
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group to host first fundraiser

The CASA Superhero Run will be Oct. 23.
(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While almost 1,300 foster kids have been adopted since the start of the pandemic, the Alabama Department of Human Resources reports that 404 young people are currently available for adoption.

A newly founded nonprofit, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Montgomery County, wants as many children and youth as possible to find a loving home.

“We advocate for children in foster care,” CASA executive director Charity Alpert said. “The judge appoints us to the case, and we come alongside them, and get to know the kids and be able to advocate for them in court and in other areas of life.”

CASA represents dozens of the River Region’s foster children. The group, which was created just under a year ago, currently serves 30 kids in the Montgomery Area - with aims of expanding its reach.

“We want to raise money to be able to continue to grow our program and advocate for all of them at one point or another,” Alpert said.

To help generate funds, the organization is calling on the community to participate in its first CASA Superhero Run.

A 5K and Children’s Fun Run will take place in Montgomery on Saturday.

The 5K will start outside The Alley located downtown and will end a River Walk Stadium – home to the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Fun Run will also be within the stadium. The event will feature face painting, food venders, inflatables and more. The festivities will roll into the Biscuits’ Ballpark Trick or Treat.

It will be a family friendly event making an impact on lives within Montgomery County and beyond.

“Sometimes our kids are placed elsewhere,” Alpert said. “So you know, they come through Montgomery County as far as the court system, but that could be placed in any place in Alabama and we will still go and visit them and advocate for them.”

Participants can register on the CASA of Montgomery County website, or on the day of. Regardless of when you sign up, the nonprofit said it’s thankful for the community support.

