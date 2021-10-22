No. 4 Alabama wants to keep streak alive vs rival Tennessee
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - The Alabama-Tennessee football series has been one-sided since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Still, don’t ask Saban if it still qualifies as a rivalry.
The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide’s 14 wins in a row in what was once a Third Saturday in October staple hasn’t changed the passion level entering Saturday night’s meeting.
It’s still a meaningful rivalry.
Saban says it’s a rivalry game to him and hopes everyone else at ‘Bama feels the same.
