Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Overturned vehicle blocking I-65 NB on-ramp from Highway 80

An overturned vehicle is causing delays for commuters.
An overturned vehicle is causing delays for commuters.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays for commuters on Highway 80 trying to get onto Interstate 65 northbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the overturned vehicle is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

No additional details surrounding the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

Latest News

A crash is causing heavy delays on U.S. Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road.
Crash cleared on Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
I-65 near Fort Deposit clear after fiery crash
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery