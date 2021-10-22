Overturned vehicle blocking I-65 NB on-ramp from Highway 80

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays for commuters on Highway 80 trying to get onto Interstate 65 northbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the overturned vehicle is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

No additional details surrounding the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.