Woman charged after victim robbed with machete

Montgomery police have charged a woman after a victim was robbed with a machete.
Montgomery police have charged a woman after a victim was robbed with a machete.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a victim was robbed with a machete.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lois Patty, 36, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property. The charges are related to a robbery that took place on Monday around 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Sugar Pine Drive.

Court records say Patty and two unidentified co-defendants robbed the victim of his vehicle and his wallet while armed with a machete.

Patty was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force. She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

