Council member, MPD team up to offer firearm familiarization course for women

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun violence in Montgomery remains a major issue. And as the sun sets sooner, District 4 councilwoman Audrey Graham says it brings more danger for women who are outside.

She’s teaming up with the Montgomery Police Department to educate, prepare and alert women if dangers occur through a firearm familiarization course.

The course gave instructions on how to properly use a firearm and gave participants hands-on training with firearms.

“I’m one with a weapon and I don’t use it rarely at all we don’t get a chance to use it because we don’t really pay to come to the range and things like that so I wanted us to come together and just talk about being safe,” Graham said.

And providing instructions on being responsible with your firearm if you have to use it to protect you or your family.

“Knowing the law, knowing if they do actually have to use their firearm whether their in their homes or if they carry a firearm on their persons and they encounter a situation where they may have to use their firearm just to have the knowledge about what they need to do in those situations,” Montgomery Police Capt. Kedrick Miliner said.

Instructors hope that the lessons learned can be taken back into their communities to help educate others.

