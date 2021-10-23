Faulkner suffers first loss of season against Reinhardt

WALESKA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles have suffered their first loss of the season against the Reinhardt Eagles.

Kade Young and the Faulkner offense finished with 331 total yards.

Reinhardt makes the first move. With one minute left in the first quarter, Billy Hall finds Navarie Solomon for the 58-yard touchdown.

The Reinhardt Eagles had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 12:39 to play in the second quarter, Faulkner gets on the board with a 36-yard field goal from Alvin Renteria.

With two seconds remaining in the first half, Faulkner adds more points to the board when Renteria makes the 32-yard field goal.

The Reinhardt Eagles remained in the lead 7-6 going into halftime.

The Reinhardt Eagles answer one more time. With 58 seconds remaining in the game, Devyn Collins takes the ball three-yards for the final score of the game.

The Reinhardt Eagles won the game 14-6.

Young finished with 243 passing yards, but was intercepted twice.

Reinhardt’s offense finished with 328 total yards.

The Eagles fall to 5-1 in the season. They will head to Florida to take on Webber International with kick off set for 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.