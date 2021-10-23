Huntingdon dominates Greensboro 42-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks dominated the Greensboro Pride Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished the day with 480 total yards.

The Hawks strike first. Running back Kahari McReynolds takes the ball two-yards for the Huntingdon score.

Huntingdon had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

With over 12 minutes left in the second quarter, the Hawks extend their lead. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 13-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks remained in the lead 14-0 going into halftime.

With 12:17 left in the third quarter, Greensboro gets on the board when Ben Mangungu makes a 30-yard field goal.

The Hawks extend their lead. With 7:34 left to play in the third quarter, Cotney finds Zack Self for the eight-yard touchdown.

Before the end of the third quarter, Huntingdon strikes again. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it five-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead over the Pride 28-3.

With 2:48 left in the game, Huntingdon extends their lead when quarterback Ryte Woodruff finds Self for the 13-yard score.

Huntingdon answers one more time. With 57 second left to play, Zach Johnson picks off Pratt Spivey and takes it 23-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks defeated the Pride 42-3.

Cotney finished with 74 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Hawks defense held the Greensboro offense to 147 total yards.

Huntingdon is now 5-2 in the season. They’ll return home to face N.C. Wesleyan with kick off at 1 p.m.

