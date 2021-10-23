MAP Center, Mercy House prepare for Day of Dreams telethon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s providing resources for families, tutoring for students, or a safe place where kids can enjoy fun activities, the Ministry About People, or MAP, Center and the Mercy House continue to serve as a support outlet for the community.

“What we pride ourselves on and what we wanna be known is we literally want to be known as the end of the food line. We want to equip people to care for themselves,” executive director Pastor Ken Austin said.

A goal and mission for them since 2004 in order to continue this work they’re asking for help through their first telethon event, Day of Dreams.

“What individuals are funding is individually meeting short term needs feeding and clothing and caring for our neighbors and their neighbors,” director of operations Madison Darling said.

They say these funds not only meet those needs but play a bigger role in transforming the community.

“As you give into this ministry you’re building people that will go back in their community to rebuild that community rebuild community and that’s what we want to be a part of that’s what we want when all of this is said that we built people who are building their community,” Austin said.

The Day of Dreams telethon will happen Tuesday from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

