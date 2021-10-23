Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

MAP Center, Mercy House prepare for Day of Dreams telethon

Day of Dreams event will take place Tuesday October 26 from 6 a.m.-6:30pm.
Day of Dreams event will take place Tuesday October 26 from 6 a.m.-6:30pm.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s providing resources for families, tutoring for students, or a safe place where kids can enjoy fun activities, the Ministry About People, or MAP, Center and the Mercy House continue to serve as a support outlet for the community.

“What we pride ourselves on and what we wanna be known is we literally want to be known as the end of the food line. We want to equip people to care for themselves,” executive director Pastor Ken Austin said.

A goal and mission for them since 2004 in order to continue this work they’re asking for help through their first telethon event, Day of Dreams.

“What individuals are funding is individually meeting short term needs feeding and clothing and caring for our neighbors and their neighbors,” director of operations Madison Darling said.

They say these funds not only meet those needs but play a bigger role in transforming the community.

“As you give into this ministry you’re building people that will go back in their community to rebuild that community rebuild community and that’s what we want to be a part of that’s what we want when all of this is said that we built people who are building their community,” Austin said.

The Day of Dreams telethon will happen Tuesday from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
Montgomery Police Officer Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter.
Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death
Authorities say 25-year old Hunter James Tatum shot his disabled wife twice in the head at...
Prosecutor: Man shot pregnant wife twice in head after she discovered affair
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Dry weather persists through the weekend
Updated look at your weekend forecast. Also, a quick look at showers & storm chances for next...
Updated look at your weekend forecast. Also, a quick look at showers & storm chances for next week.
(L-to-R) Sallye Longshore, Director, ADCANP; Attorney General Steve Marshall; Tracy Plummer,...
Alabama to use $1.5M from opioid settlement to tackle child abuse issue
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Greenville vs. Pike Road
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Greenville vs. Pike Road