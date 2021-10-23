Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee University student. He was taken into custody later that Thursday and charged with first-degree assault. Police say they also arrested Curtis Ezell, 59, of Tuskegee for tampering with physical evidence and an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man was injured in a shooting Thursday.

Police say they responded to the 2600 block of West Martin Luther King Highway regarding a person shot. There, officers found the male victim with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. Police say he is now listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee University student. He was taken into custody later that day and charged with first-degree assault.

Nevett was placed in the Macon County Jail. He was released on a $60,000 bond.

Police say they also arrested Curtis Ezell, 59, of Tuskegee for tampering with physical evidence and an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information into the incident is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department’s Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide
A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured...
1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover
According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at...
Highway 231 in Montgomery County reopens
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Remaining pleasant as we wrap-up the weekend
Ballpark trick-or-treat
Ballpark trick-or-treat
Montgomery Zoo hosts conservation car wash 7 tailgate party
Montgomery Zoo hosts conservation car wash 7 tailgate party
Montgomery Humane Society holds special adoption event
Montgomery Humane Society holds special adoption event