Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man was injured in a shooting Thursday.

Police say they responded to the 2600 block of West Martin Luther King Highway regarding a person shot. There, officers found the male victim with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. Police say he is now listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee University student. He was taken into custody later that day and charged with first-degree assault.

Nevett was placed in the Macon County Jail. He was released on a $60,000 bond.

Police say they also arrested Curtis Ezell, 59, of Tuskegee for tampering with physical evidence and an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information into the incident is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department’s Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.