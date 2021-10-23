Advertise
Tuskegee falls to Lane College 21-17

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Lane College Dragons during homecoming.

The Dragons make the first move. Michael Huntley connects with Micah Grigsby to give Lane College the lead.

But, Tuskegee answers. Antonio Kennon Jr. scoops up the blocked field goal and takes it to the house 80-yards for the Golden Eagles touchdown.

The Golden Eagles and the Dragons were tied up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Dragons regain the lead when Isaiah Brown takes the ball 42-yards for the score.

However, the Golden Tigers tie it back up. Louis Williams finds Latrevien O’Neal in the endzone for the seven-yard touchdown.

But, the Dragons would answer. Running back Ike Brown takes it into the endzone for the touchdown.

Lane had the lead 21-14 heading into fourth quarter.

The Golden Tigers add more points to the board. Arnes Huskic makes a 51-yard field goal to make it a four point game.

The Dragons won the game 21-17.

Tuskegee falls to 3-5 in the season. They’ll next take on Kentucky State with kickoff at 1 p.m.

