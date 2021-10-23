Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Unused medications collected in Montgomery for Drug Take Back Day

The 21st DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was on Oct. 23.
The 21st DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was on Oct. 23.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Piles of pills were poured into boxes outside of Jones Drugs in Montgomery as Saturday marked the 21st DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The public was asked to pull up and dispose of their unused medications, turning over their tablets, capsules, patches and more to help prevent drug addiction and abuse.

Pharmacy technician Latrice Pritchett had been out on the curb and collecting medicine since the morning.

“It’s been good, it’s been good this morning,” Pritchett said. “We’ve had about ten people this morning – probably more.”

Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since it began, making it harder for criminals to get their hands on drugs.

“I’m well aware that we have many homes that are broken into across Montgomery, and across the state every day and one of the tops things that people are looking for when they break into these homes are prescription drugs,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said. “That’s one of the first things they go for is the medicine cabinets to get those drugs.”

This event also provided an opportunity to directly combat the Opioid Epidemic.

“In most cases these are drugs that they get from a friend or from a family member, many times with the best of intentions, but having unused narcotics or opioids around your house is not a good situation and it just lends to many bad possibilities that could happen,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

While Harris says it is important to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, he acknowledges that there are other health issues – such as drug abuse - that linger on. The Drug Take Back Day is just one way to take it on.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday night, police say
Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Thursday shooting
A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured...
1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover
A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide
According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at...
Highway 231 in Montgomery County reopens
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
(L-to-R) Sallye Longshore, Director, ADCANP; Attorney General Steve Marshall; Tracy Plummer,...
Alabama to use $1.5M from opioid settlement to tackle child abuse issue
Symptoms for both infections include cough, nasal congestion, fever, shortness of breath and...
ADPH weighs in on recognizing bronchitis from COVID-19
A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama system and Auburn...
Federal order requires employees under UA, AU system to get COVID-19 vaccine