Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police said arrests have been made after a shooting led to a police chase Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, around 1:25 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road regarding a person shot. There, officers found a male victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While in the area, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle matching the description of the suspect, McGriff said. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

There were three collisions involving the suspect and uninvolved motorists during the chase, police said. The incidents happened at Hermitage Drive at McGehee Road, Spiegel Street at Fairground Road, and in the 2000 block of Teresa Street.

There were no injuries to the suspect or the occupants of the cars hit.

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects was taken into custody.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

