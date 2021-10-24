Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More cages are empty as dozens of pets have left the Montgomery Humane Society for forever homes after a special weekend adoption event.

“To see the kids happy with a new dog, and mom and dad laughing and watching them play out in the parks, that really does kind of give a good reason why we do what we do,” weekend supervisor James Armstrong said.

Several dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens have been adopted. Armstrong said the shelter saw “well over two dozen adoptions.”

“Turnout was great,” he said. “We had full packed appointments, as well as taking in walk ins.”

To incentivize the public to turn out, prices we lowered. Adoption fees were as low as $10

While many kennels are empty, some are not. “Old Man” is a gray, 10-year-old cat who was curled up in a ball on Sunday. The feline friend is just one in a room of cats available.

The shelter has animals looking for a lap to sit on, as well as more energetic pets who will play fetch.

If you feel up to the task, potential pet owners can visit montgomeryhumane.com to schedule an appointment.

“If you hold your cursor over ‘adopt,’ it’ll give you those links,” Armstrong said. “You’ll be able to see a lot of photographs of current animals available.”

